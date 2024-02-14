Create New Account
The more you tell them not to subscribe the more they seem to want to 😅 6K For Psinergy On Odysee - We are going to double the numbers this year co'intel has fully exposed themselves 🤐
Nonvaxer420
Published 19 hours ago

Follow Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel:

https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f?view=content

Telegram P.D.F. D.L.: https://t.me/PsinergyPDF/14

Genachowski Remarks on Unleashing Spectrum for Medical Body Area Networks - F.C.C. 2012

https://rumble.com/v4c07w9-february-7-2024.html

2015 Enabling Covert Body Area Network using Electro-Quasistatic Human Body Communication

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-018-38303-x

Cyberphysical systems (CPSs) are perceived as the pivotal enabler for a new era of real-time Internet-based communication and collaboration among value-chain participants, e.g., devices, systems, organizations, and humans

https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/abstract/document/7883993

2015 CORONA: A Coordinate and Routing system for

Nanonetworks

https://www.google.com/search?q=CORONA%3A+A+Coordinate+and+Routing+system+for%0D%0ANanonetworks&sca_esv=602175580&sxsrf=ACQVn08g47XTgxEFTAP-GKN20FNz3s2Kiw%3A1706465023931&source=hp&ei=_5a2Zd2TNsWh5NoP1J-lkAo&oq=CORONA%3A+A+Coordinate+and+Routing+system+for%0D%0ANanonetworks&gs_lp=EhFtb2JpbGUtZ3dzLXdpei1ocCI4Q09ST05BOiBBIENvb3JkaW5hdGUgYW5kIFJvdXRpbmcgc3lzdGVtIGZvcgpOYW5vbmV0d29ya3NImRpQzxNYzxNwAXgAkAEAmAHCAaABwgGqAQMwLjG4AQPIAQD4AQL4AQGoAg_CAgcQIxjqAhgn&sclient=mobile-gws-wiz-hp#ip=1

2020: Modelling and Implementation of Complex Systems.

EECORONA: Energy Efficiency Coordinate and Routing System for Nanonetworks https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-030-58861-8_2

2017 SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors, Michael Strano - MIT.nano "CORONA PHASE MOLECULAR RECOGNITION"

https://rumble.com/v4am98u-january-31-2024.html

An Energy Balance Clustering Routing Protocol for Intra-Body Wireless Nanosensor Networks CORONA - NIH PMC 2019

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6891516/

(VIDEO) https://rumble.com/v4d2cq0-february-12-2024.html

CORONA Nanonetworks

https://www.google.com/imgres?imgurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eurekaselect.com%2Fimages%2Fgraphical-abstract%2Fcdt%2F20%2F8%2F001.jpg&tbnid=fL6B24EUAht_aM&vet=1&imgrefurl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eurekaselect.com%2Farticle%2F95810&docid=P435HZqrASxcFM&w=523&h=400&source=sh%2Fx%2Fim%2Fm4%2F2&kgs=dff8e5494271e65b#vhid=fL6B24EUAht_aM&vssid=l

The Perspective on Bio-Nano Interface Technology for Covid-19

https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fnano.2020.586250/full

