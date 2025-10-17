Venezuela is 'perfect for INSURGENCY if Trump is DUMB enough to send troops' — Ron Paul Liberty Report

Adds terrain is some of most difficult RAINFOREST on earth

Says US 'has no end game' except blowing up boats in 'extrajudicial killings'

Adding:

Admiral overseeing Trump’s boat strikes STEPS DOWN

Admiral Alvin Holsey in charge of Southern Command, ALL Central and South America ops

He’s leaving less than 1 YEAR into his tenure