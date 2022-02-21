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Queen Elizabeth will die very soon, her 70 years reign, 7 years tribulation and rapture time frames
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238 views • February 21, 2022
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQIOj...
Correction for this video that tells the rapture time frame 2021, because according to Jubilee year or the acceptable year of the Lord , yes indeed the jubilee year will last till Yom Kippur Oct 4-5, 2022, but the rapture a little bit pass that, it is during Hanukkah Festival and Christmas season Dec 18-Dec 26, 2022, and it's still in the same year.
If you see the two cows wiht number 7 their hair pattern on their foreheads, born in 2015 and 4 lunar tetrads 2014-2015 , 7 years later from Yom Kippur 2021- Yom Kippur 2022 during the jubilee year
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQIOj...
Correction for this video that tells the rapture time frame 2021, because according to Jubilee year or the acceptable year of the Lord , yes indeed the jubilee year will last till Yom Kippur Oct 4-5, 2022, but the rapture a little bit pass that, it is during Hanukkah Festival and Christmas season Dec 18-Dec 26, 2022, and it's still in the same year.
If you see the two cows wiht number 7 their hair pattern on their foreheads, born in 2015 and 4 lunar tetrads 2014-2015 , 7 years later from Yom Kippur 2021- Yom Kippur 2022 during the jubilee year
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