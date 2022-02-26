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*Putin Frustrated? Heavy Losses*Ukraine Still Standing*Poll Shows 77% Support NATO Going To WAR?
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168 views • February 26, 2022
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Please Subscribe to our Four channels
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Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Thank you so much for your support!
https://news.usni.org/category/fleet-tracker
https://twitter.com/comm_safety/status/1497578150737465345
https://twitter.com/OmMauryaa/status/1497482041859796992
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