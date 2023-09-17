UNTOLD TRUTH "BREONNA TAYLOR WARRANT" MEDIA LIES EXPOSED with Sgt. John Mattingly - EP.210 [MIRROR]

[CREDIT]

Podcast Episode Summary:

Join us on an electrifying episode of the "AlphaWarrior Show" as our fearless host, ALPHA, delves into the riveting and deeply thought-provoking story of Jonathan Mattingly, a former Louisville, Kentucky police officer with over two decades of service under his belt.

In the aftermath of a tragic incident that gripped the nation, ALPHA sits down with Jonathan Mattingly, the lead officer on the scene of the Breonna Taylor raid. This exclusive interview promises to unravel the real story behind the headlines, offering an unfiltered firsthand account of that fateful night.

Mattingly, a twenty-year police veteran with an impeccable record, has taken the brave step of setting the record straight. With ALPHA as the guide, we journey through Mattingly's life and career, exploring his commitment to protecting the innocent, his dedication to serving his community, and the challenges he faced in the line of duty.

In a world where narratives can be distorted and facts obscured, this episode serves as a beacon of truth. ALPHA and Mattingly address misconceptions head-on, debunking the myths and revealing the reality of the Breonna Taylor incident. Listeners will gain insight into Mattingly's unwavering commitment to his profession and the complexities of law enforcement in today's society.

Through gripping storytelling and compelling dialogue, "In the Line of Duty: The Truth Unveiled with Jonathan Mattingly" promises to be an unforgettable episode that shines a light on the untold facets of a highly charged national conversation. Join us for a podcast experience that will challenge your perspectives and leave you with a deeper understanding of the human stories behind the headlines.

Follow John on Twitter Here: https://twitter.com/SgtMattingly

Purchase Johns Book Here: https://a.co/d/4DUe3hU

