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Dracula's Castle Offering FreeFang Inject!ons. They Want Your BL00D-D-N-A. BizzaroBytes
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562 views • May 11, 2021
Very troubling times are just ahead for this world. Be prepared in Christ Jesus! His grace and peace be with you all!
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe...
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e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
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Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
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The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe...
Other Channels
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1Yz...
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjf...
https://rumble.com/c/c-604505
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/7ekX...
e- kam weld at ya ho0 dot com
Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html
Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!
https://vid.me/ManyFish
The Lords Prayer
Our Father, which art in heaven,
Hallowed be thy Name.
Thy Kingdom come.
Thy will be done in earth,
As it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our trespasses,
As we forgive them that trespass against us.
And lead us not into temptation,
But deliver us from evil.
For thine is the kingdom,
The power, and the glory,
For ever and ever.
Amen.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Many Fishers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw/videos
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