CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS or INSTITUTIONALIZED CORRUPTION?

Join us for a look through the eyes of people that have been on the front lines and have personally witnessed the processes that resulted in the destruction of modern, industrial economies that are replaced by Utopian socialism.and leftist despots.The D.C. big government cesspool (the swamp) seems to be stinking worse than ever. There appears to be no limit on the corruption coming from the Marxist progressives that populate the "ruling class" in the United States and around the world. They have gotten away with murder and mayhem as they take over and destroy one free market country after another until they quite literally control the world.......except the United States, and they are perilously close to consuming us as well.They have controlled our media and most academic and political institutions for decades as they eat away at our social , religious, moral and cultural sinews like a cancer from within.As is the norm with totalitarian entities, they deceive and hide their true intentions until the victims of their coup are too weakened to resist the onslaught, and become just one more victim to the totalitarian "new world order". Many believe that Americans will accept anything handed them. This includes the administrative state, academia, big tech and the so-called mainstream media who have made corruption, deceit and contempt for the American middle class their hallmark for far too long.As hundreds of witnesses come forward to tell of election fraud being openly practiced in key swing state elections, it is becoming increasingly clear that something has gone terribly wrong with our American tradition of free and fair elections. Most totalitarian regimes started out as something much less threatening, but because of a less than honest election process and a significant percentage of ill/un-informed voters that are willing pawns ( V.I. Lenin referred to them as useful idiots), the nations gradually weaken the voting process until, one by one, they fall under the pall of totalitarianism.Meanwhile, the mainstream media and academia, which are supposed to be the protectors and teachers of of truth, become the willing lackeys of the controllers and eventually irrelevant. The middle class which is the hallmark of free societies, begins to disappear and eventually society becomes a mass of poor with a handful of very wealthy and powerful controllers. The manipulated election process becomes a prison for the productive members of society and personal liberty dies a very unnatural death.This pattern has been repeated all over the world and never with a positive outcome.......at least to anyone who believes in liberty, private property and rule of law.Wake up America. Your time is now, and you had better fight this onslaught as if your life depends in it...........because it does!!!November 22, 2020