BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NWO: Myron Fagan on the Rothschild dynasty and the three world wars
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
621 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
418 views • 7 months ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Sergeant Major and Dani Paso


"The question of how and why the United Nations is the crux of the great conspiracy to destroy the sovereignty of the United States and the enslavement of the American people with a U.N. One-World Dictatorship is a complete and unknown mystery to the vast majority of the American people." -- Myron C. Fagan, 1967

It just so happens that the fake WAR ON TERROR is World War III. It is being waged by use of covert intelligence & deep state agents pulling off false flag events by use of crisis actors and disinformation, and then the fake mainstream media pushes those lies as teLIEvision programming.

The governments of the world are ALL in on it together (any nation that belongs to the UN); it is the governments and politicians against the people (citizen slaves).


Please don't stay UNCONSCIOUS too much longer! The government is NOT your friend.

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuarothschildson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godworld warsalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysmyron faganfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy