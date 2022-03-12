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Call In From Columbia Prison: Missionary Family Arrested for Curing with Chlorine Dioxide
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932 views • March 12, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The Miracle Mineral Supplement, aka chlorine dioxide, can cure almost disease while simultaneously terrifying Big Pharma and their allies. Missionary and founder of Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, Bishop Mark Grenon joined the Stew Peters Show Friday from his jail cell, as he and his sons were arrested for professing the wonders of chlorine dioxide. Bishop Grenon explains his past with chlorine dioxide, its miraculous ability to cure, and his unjustified arrest.
Check out his books:
https://g2church.ecwid.com/All-Three-Volumes-E-books-of-%E2%80%98Imagine-A-World-Without-DIS-EASE-p203756591
Visit Bishop Mark Grenon's Give Send Go to support him and his family while he faces this wrongful arrest: https://www.givesendgo.com/G26YV
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx4ykz-call-in-from-columbia-prison-missionary-family-arrested-for-curing-chlorine.html
The Miracle Mineral Supplement, aka chlorine dioxide, can cure almost disease while simultaneously terrifying Big Pharma and their allies. Missionary and founder of Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, Bishop Mark Grenon joined the Stew Peters Show Friday from his jail cell, as he and his sons were arrested for professing the wonders of chlorine dioxide. Bishop Grenon explains his past with chlorine dioxide, its miraculous ability to cure, and his unjustified arrest.
Check out his books:
https://g2church.ecwid.com/All-Three-Volumes-E-books-of-%E2%80%98Imagine-A-World-Without-DIS-EASE-p203756591
Visit Bishop Mark Grenon's Give Send Go to support him and his family while he faces this wrongful arrest: https://www.givesendgo.com/G26YV
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vx4ykz-call-in-from-columbia-prison-missionary-family-arrested-for-curing-chlorine.html
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