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Why the calling was not manifested during the Feast of Trumpet – Rapture and More Oct 12 2021
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50 views • October 14, 2021
Unfortunately for some reason, this was not the time. Even though all indications from the bible pointed to God's perfect time. Some of us who believe that we are just about to leave this world think we are missing something.
https://a-c-t-s.net/FiveCrowns.odt
For free Bible schooling, https://www.christianleadersinstitute.org/
You can also visit our site at https://www.a-c-t-s.net
Like to know what road you should take, https://a-c-t-s.net/salvation-road.php
There is a possibility that we might be away for a while and won't be able to respond to your comments. Until later be safe and do not take the mark.
https://a-c-t-s.net/FiveCrowns.odt
For free Bible schooling, https://www.christianleadersinstitute.org/
You can also visit our site at https://www.a-c-t-s.net
Like to know what road you should take, https://a-c-t-s.net/salvation-road.php
There is a possibility that we might be away for a while and won't be able to respond to your comments. Until later be safe and do not take the mark.
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