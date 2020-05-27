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Population Control Experts Bill & Melinda Gates Want To Vaccinate The Whole World
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79 views • May 27, 2020
Did you know..?
CDC = Center for Disease Control = Vaccine Company (owns many patents)
SmithGlaxoKlein = Vaccine Company
GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) = Bill Gate’s Vaccine Company
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation = Funds Vaccine Companies
For the world economy to resume,
Bill & Melinda Gates want vaccinate the whole world
and wants your government to guarantee them protection (indemnation)
from being sued even if their vaccines cause injuries or illnesses to you and your child.
This means, they're NOT RESPONSIBLE if your child gets autism, other diseases or illnesses
caused by their vaccines and they CANNOT BE SUED. In the UK, the government will pay up to 120,000 Pounds if you claim for vaccine injuries.
Yet, Bill & Melinda Gates are also working with WHO, CDC and the government of each country to ensure there is a law (mandate) for vaccines that every citizen must take. Otherwise, they cannot travel, work or go to school. They’re planning to stretch this Self Quarantine (House Arrest) as long as 1 year to 1.5 years from now until they inject the COVID-19 vaccine into our body.
See videos to know this yourself.
https://www.facebook.com/theactivistmommy/videos/253595429345443/
Backup:
https://www.brighteon.com/a2de9354-31fb-4203-87d2-d921eeb5f2b1
After this 1st phase of COVID-19 Lockdown, the government of different country might reopen the economy by allowing people to go back to work, with a condition that they vaccinate themselves and their children.
Bill Gates said: It’s all about saving lives.
But does he vaccinate himself and his children with the same vaccines that he injects people of the world? Nope, no mentioning of that anywhere.
Bill Gate’s vaccines have caused injuries and deaths to tens of thousands of innocent children in India and other Asian & African countries. Bill Gates was banned from India.
Bill Gate’s Vaccines caused paralysis & injuries to children in India
https://vactruth.com/2014/10/05/bill-gates-vaccine-crimes/
Truth About Vaccine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQT9qat2_eQ
TedTalk - Bill Gates Admits Vaccines Are Used for Human Depopulation! (3min)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GNZAWdUD0c
Petition to Investigate on Bill Gates on Crimes Against Humanity
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/we-call-investigations-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-medical-malpractice-crimes-against-humanity
***
Fair Use Law for journalism, education, criticism, and entertainment.
Reference: 17 U.S.C. § 107 - U.S. Code Title 17. Copyrights § 107
Credits:
Hightlight 2min:
https://www.facebook.com/theactivistmommy/videos/253595429345443/
Full Interview 24min:
https://abcnews.go.com/WNT/video/david-muir-exclusive-bill-melinda-gates-coronavirus-70174893
CDC = Center for Disease Control = Vaccine Company (owns many patents)
SmithGlaxoKlein = Vaccine Company
GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization) = Bill Gate’s Vaccine Company
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation = Funds Vaccine Companies
For the world economy to resume,
Bill & Melinda Gates want vaccinate the whole world
and wants your government to guarantee them protection (indemnation)
from being sued even if their vaccines cause injuries or illnesses to you and your child.
This means, they're NOT RESPONSIBLE if your child gets autism, other diseases or illnesses
caused by their vaccines and they CANNOT BE SUED. In the UK, the government will pay up to 120,000 Pounds if you claim for vaccine injuries.
Yet, Bill & Melinda Gates are also working with WHO, CDC and the government of each country to ensure there is a law (mandate) for vaccines that every citizen must take. Otherwise, they cannot travel, work or go to school. They’re planning to stretch this Self Quarantine (House Arrest) as long as 1 year to 1.5 years from now until they inject the COVID-19 vaccine into our body.
See videos to know this yourself.
https://www.facebook.com/theactivistmommy/videos/253595429345443/
Backup:
https://www.brighteon.com/a2de9354-31fb-4203-87d2-d921eeb5f2b1
After this 1st phase of COVID-19 Lockdown, the government of different country might reopen the economy by allowing people to go back to work, with a condition that they vaccinate themselves and their children.
Bill Gates said: It’s all about saving lives.
But does he vaccinate himself and his children with the same vaccines that he injects people of the world? Nope, no mentioning of that anywhere.
Bill Gate’s vaccines have caused injuries and deaths to tens of thousands of innocent children in India and other Asian & African countries. Bill Gates was banned from India.
Bill Gate’s Vaccines caused paralysis & injuries to children in India
https://vactruth.com/2014/10/05/bill-gates-vaccine-crimes/
Truth About Vaccine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQT9qat2_eQ
TedTalk - Bill Gates Admits Vaccines Are Used for Human Depopulation! (3min)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5GNZAWdUD0c
Petition to Investigate on Bill Gates on Crimes Against Humanity
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/we-call-investigations-bill-melinda-gates-foundation-medical-malpractice-crimes-against-humanity
***
Fair Use Law for journalism, education, criticism, and entertainment.
Reference: 17 U.S.C. § 107 - U.S. Code Title 17. Copyrights § 107
Credits:
Hightlight 2min:
https://www.facebook.com/theactivistmommy/videos/253595429345443/
Full Interview 24min:
https://abcnews.go.com/WNT/video/david-muir-exclusive-bill-melinda-gates-coronavirus-70174893
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