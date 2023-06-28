[Mar 2, 2016] TFR - 64 - Revolutionary Radio with Brian Godawa: Chronicles Of The Nephilim

This broadcast was recorded on March 2, 2016. In this show, I interviewed my friend, author and Hollywood screenwriter Brian Godawa regarding his Biblical fiction novel series, The Chronicles of the Nephilim. We also talked about the research that went into these novels as well as his newest book in the new Chronicles of the Watchers series, The Dragon King. Giants, hybrids, fallen angels, demons and valiant warriors of YHWH – all the stuff you didn’t realize was actually in your Bible.





website: http://www.godawa.com/chronicles-of-the-nephilim