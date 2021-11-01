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Amazing! CNN and Democrats Prove Election Machine Fraud
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3848 views • November 01, 2021
They proved it and now they want you to ignore it. Because, when they proved it, they realized they will use it for themselves.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) 00:00 We watched hackers break into voting machines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HA2DWMHgLnc&;ab_channel=FUSION
2) 4:14 Your Wakeup Call
https://rumble.com/vl0iyx-your-wakeup-call.html
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) 00:00 We watched hackers break into voting machines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HA2DWMHgLnc&;ab_channel=FUSION
2) 4:14 Your Wakeup Call
https://rumble.com/vl0iyx-your-wakeup-call.html
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