“The light shines in the darkness and the darkness CANNOT put it out.” That is the fifth verse of the Gospel according to John. In the beginning of his Gospel account, John equates the λόγος, the word, which means reason, knowledge, or speech, with life, light, the power of creation—and with Jesus Christ. Therefore, keep your trust—your faith—in Jesus Christ.
#Life, #Light, #JesusChrist
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.