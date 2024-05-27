“The light shines in the darkness and the darkness CANNOT put it out.” That is the fifth verse of the Gospel according to John. In the beginning of his Gospel account, John equates the λόγος, the word, which means reason, knowledge, or speech, with life, light, the power of creation—and with Jesus Christ. Therefore, keep your trust—your faith—in Jesus Christ.



