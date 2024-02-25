⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(25 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, as a result of active actions by units of the Zapad Group of Forces, manpower and hardware concentration areas of 143rd infantry and 25th airborne brigades of the AFU have been hit close to Prikolotnoye (Kharkov region) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, four enemy counterattacks have been repelled near Senkovka railway station (Kharkov region).

The enemy losses were up to 180 servicemen, one tank, three motor vehicles, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, one U.S.-manufactured M198 howitzer, and one D-20 gun.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces have improved their position along the front line and defeated formations of 22nd, 28th, and 92nd mechanised brigades of the AFU near Kleshcheevka, Dyleevka, and Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy losses were over 360 servicemen, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and four motor vehicles.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system, one German-manufactured Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery system, one D-20 gun, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one AFU ammunition depot have been hit.

▫️In Avdeevka direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have taken more advantageous lines and positions and defeated manpower and hardware concentration areas of the 3rd Assault Brigade and the 107th Territorial Defence Brigade of the AFU near Tonenkoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

In addition, seven enemy counterattacks have been repelled near Novgorodskoye, Leninskoye, Lastochkino, and Novobakhmutovka (Donetsk People's Republic).The enemy losses were up to 100 servicemen, four armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS, one D-30 howitzer, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces have inflicted a fire defeat on formations of 72nd mechanised and 58th motorised infantry brigades, and the 121st Brigade of the AFU close to Novodonetskoye, Ugledar, and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).In addition, one counterattack by an AFU assault group has been repelled near Novodonetskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).The enemy losses were up to 140 soldiers, two tanks, three armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and one Grad MLRS.In addition, one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station and one AFU ammunition depot have been hit.

▫️In Kherson direction, as a result of coordinated actions by units of the Dnepr Group of Forces, manpower and hardware concentration areas of 28th and 65th mechanised brigades of the AFU have been hit close to Rabotino and Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).

In addition, two counterattacks by assault groups of the 15th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard have been repelled near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

The enemy losses were up to 30 soldiers, three motor vehicles, and one U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised manpower and military hardware in 127 areas.

▫️Air defence facilities have destroyed six HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles.

In addition, 77 unmanned aerial vehicles have bit shot down close to Novokrasnyanka, Raigorodka, Troitskoye, Golikovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Sladkaya Balka (Zaporozhye region), and Chernomorovka (Kherson region).

📊In total, 574 airplanes, 267 helicopters, 13,392 unmanned aerial vehicles, 473 air defence missile systems, 15,220 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,225 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,161 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 19,055 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.