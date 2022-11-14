Create New Account
The red flags that were triggered in 2020 happened again in 2022
GalacticStorm
Published 15 days ago
One of our absolute favorites guests and commentators, the Editor-in-Chief of the National Pulse, @Raheem joined us on our Friday edition of the Steak for Breakfast Podcast. In this exclusive clip, we are discussing the top to bottom failures of the establishment GOP Leadership and how all of the red flags that were triggered in 2020 happened again in 2022 and at the end of the day, McLeadership did absolutely nothing to prepare for it. @GOPChairwoman @KevinMcCarthy

Keywords
election fraudraheem kassamsteak for breakfast podcast

