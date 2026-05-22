BREAKING: CUBA INVASION IMMINENT! - What This Means For Latin America - Coups Also Planned In Mexico

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the unsealed indictment of former Cuban President Raul Castro as President Trump readies for a military invasion and takeover of Cuba.





As Secretary Marco Rubio said today, the odds of a peaceful transition in Cuba is unlikely. Despite claims of a potential peaceful takeover, it's clear that will not be the case as US aircraft carriers near Cuba.





Many Republicans are saying they want to see the same thing that happened to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro happen to Raul Castro. While many are understandably sympathetic to the Cuban government being disposed of as they are no doubt a horrible communist dictatorship, the reality of WHY this is happening now must be understood.





This isn't about "saving the people of Cuba" just like the Iran War isn't about "saving the people of Iran." This is a pretext used to "justify" invasion. The reality is, it's part of the multi-continental move to take over ALL of Latin America due to countries like Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia, Venezuela and Cuba being "behind" in the technocratic cashless system. Of course there is more nuance to this which we explain in the video, but the family oriented traditional people of Latin America are a wall in the way of "progressive" into the new technocratic control system.





Cuba was propped up in the first place by a CIA coup and now it's being brought down the same way. When people say "the Cuban government is bad," we agree. You know what else is bad? The track record of the CIA every single time.





As the Sinaloa governor among many other politicians are indicted by the US government and the CIA is allegedly running direct kill operation in Mexico already to target the same groups they armed and funded in the first place, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum signed an agreement for "equality" and "trade" with the European Union today alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. This is a major move towards the technocracy we've been warning about and also part of a demoralization agenda and a humiliation ritual for the country.





There is so much more to the story than the media's portrait of this incoming war. We've been warning about it for a decade and it's all coming to fruition now, yet like with most things, the same people who claimed we were crazy predicting this years ago are now calling us crazy for not going along with it.





When the US government is claiming that Cuba is working with Russia and China against the US, the narrative is obvious, yet most refuse to open their eyes to it.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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