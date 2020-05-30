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Jean-Dominique Michel | "Anatomie d'un désastre" | Avril 2020
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6 views • May 30, 2020
Jean-Dominique Michel, anthropologue de la santé, a œuvré pendant vingt ans comme expert en santé publique. Ayant exploré de nombreuses pratiques de soins en Occident et à travers le monde, il travaille aujourd’hui également comme thérapeute et formateur, et enseigne dans différents programmes universitaires et de hautes écoles.
http://jdmichel.blog.tdg.ch
https://www.athle.ch
http://jdmichel.blog.tdg.ch
https://www.athle.ch
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