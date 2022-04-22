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How Liberals Think
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70 views • April 22, 2022
Liberal thought follows a pattern. How liberals think can best be understood by understanding the formulae used to guide them. It’s a simple algorithm used but it has worked for them for a long time. To combat their thinking conservatives need to understand the formulae that guides the thinking of the left.
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