Burn Back Better with Shelby Hosana

November 7, 2023

SupportSave5 RepostsShare

The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel @corbettreport



SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/burnbackbetter/

Shelby Hosana, co-founder of Unjected.com, joins us to discuss her new book, Burn Back Better, detailing her experience on Maui during the recent Lahaina fire and what the investigation so far has uncovered about the dark agenda behind the tragic events of August 8, 2023.

dewfirelahainaweather warfare



