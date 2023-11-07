Burn Back Better with Shelby Hosana

November 7, 2023
@corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/burnbackbetter/
Shelby Hosana, co-founder of Unjected.com, joins us to discuss her new book, Burn Back Better, detailing her experience on Maui during the recent Lahaina fire and what the investigation so far has uncovered about the dark agenda behind the tragic events of August 8, 2023.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.