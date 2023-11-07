Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Burn Back Better with Shelby Hosana
channel image
What is happening
9121 Subscribers
Shop now
87 views
Published 14 hours ago

November 7, 2023

SupportSave5 RepostsShare
The Corbett Report Official LBRY Channel

@corbettreport


SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/burnbackbetter/

Shelby Hosana, co-founder of Unjected.com, joins us to discuss her new book, Burn Back Better, detailing her experience on Maui during the recent Lahaina fire and what the investigation so far has uncovered about the dark agenda behind the tragic events of August 8, 2023.

dewfirelahainaweather warfare

Keywords
bookchildrenmilitarycrimeisraelweather warfarepowerpolicewaterukrainedewfiremauiburnfiresland grabdeliberateblockedlahainathe corbett report official lbry channelburn back bettersiren systemshelby hosana

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket