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The Toronto Maple Leafs Are Doing Their Part to Ensure Canada Stays in Covid Groundhog Day Lockdown
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252 views • December 19, 2021
Here in Canada it feels like we are living in Groundhog Day with the Omicron Variant taking us back to Day One of the Global Pandemic (which in our case would be March 11, 2020). When will this all end?
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INSTANT REPLAY: HOW THE NWO IS USING THE NHL, NBA AND NFL TO PUSH ANOTHER LOCK DOWN AND BOOSTER SHOT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y9etvgh0XY0G/
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Previous related video:
INSTANT REPLAY: HOW THE NWO IS USING THE NHL, NBA AND NFL TO PUSH ANOTHER LOCK DOWN AND BOOSTER SHOT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y9etvgh0XY0G/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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