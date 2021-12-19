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The Toronto Maple Leafs Are Doing Their Part to Ensure Canada Stays in Covid Groundhog Day Lockdown
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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252 views • December 19, 2021
Here in Canada it feels like we are living in Groundhog Day with the Omicron Variant taking us back to Day One of the Global Pandemic (which in our case would be March 11, 2020). When will this all end?

Previous related video:

INSTANT REPLAY: HOW THE NWO IS USING THE NHL, NBA AND NFL TO PUSH ANOTHER LOCK DOWN AND BOOSTER SHOT
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y9etvgh0XY0G/


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