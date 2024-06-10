Pharmacist Ben Fuchs: Supercharge Your Digestion - Unleash the Power of Bile! DWD 5/24/24

Pharmacist Ben will discuss Bile, as an overlooked body product and it's role in the body, the organs that create it, it's functions and how to keep the system healthy.





In this show we receive a world class lesson from Pharmacist Ben Fuchs again. This time on Bile and the multitude of functions that it performs within our bodies.













Bile together with Chyme which is an acid causes a reaction is critical in the processing of the food we eat.













Some of the important functions that Bile performs is that it is a Detoxifier, it is an Emulsifier, it is a form of Cholesterol, it is an Antioxidant, Bile helps to control Small Intestinal bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO) and it helps Intestinal Motility. Bile is very important in the removal of Estrogen from the body.













Bile problems that occur are caused by the food we eat leading to Dirty, Sticky and Sludgy Bile. The Bile then becomes deficient which further leads onto a whole host of health problems.













When Gall Stones occur it means that our Bile has become super saturated.













Pharmacist Ben gives us insight to mass Cell Activation Syndrome (MCAS). People who have this are allergic to almost anything.













Pharmacist Ben answered a question on the Appendix and he explained that it is a major storage depo of bacteria for the Microbiome in our Digestive System.













Another question answered on High Blood Pressure, Pharmacist Ben advises to take The Ultimate EFA’s as they are nature very own Blood Thinners.













Tune in, it's sure to be an excellent show!













STREAM SCHEDULE: Monday - Friday 12PM PST / 1PM MST / 2pm CST / 3PM EST













🌻To Join Us Visit:





www.DailyWithDocZoom.com













🌻Submit a written question to Dr. Joel Wallach at:





https://dailywithdoc.com













🌻Sign up for our Free newsletter, delivered right to your inbox:





https://dailywithdoc.com













🌻Watch recent shows, shop our store, find more Alternative Empowering articles and videos at:





https://dailywithdoc.com













🌻 Now on Apple TV App





https://apps.apple.com/app/daily-with-doc-empower-health/id6476116926













🌻 Now on Vimeo





https://vimeo.com/user210503445/collections













🌻 Now on Roku TV App https://channelstore.roku.com/details/517aef6b4ed64db3e0367310304fe3fc/daily-with-doc-and-becca













🌻Follow Us On Rumble:





⁠https://rumble.com/user/CriticalHealthNews













🌻Follow Us On Facebook:





⁠https://www.facebook.com/CriticalHealth⁠













🌻Follow Us On YouTube:





⁠https://www.youtube.com/@CriticalHealthNews













🌻Follow Us On Twitter:





⁠https://twitter.com/DailywithDoc













🌻iHeartRadio





https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-daily-with-doc-becca-119135605/













🌻Spotify





⁠https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/dailywithdoc





⁠





🌻Apple Podcasts





⁠https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dailywithdoc/id1698055149





⁠





🌻CastBox





⁠https://castbox.fm/channel/id5519268?country=us





⁠





🌻Amazon Music / Podcasts





⁠https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/264669db-a24c-4c55-a519-aa794e95d047/dailywithdoc





⁠





⁠🌻Overcast.fm/⁠ App





DailywithDoc













🌻Pocketcasts





⁠https://pca.st/hdlbwnpz













🌻Follow Us On Brighteon





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/dailywithdoc













🌻TikTok





@DailywithDoc













🌻Limited Time: Get a free 15-minute consultation with a Certified Wholistic Health Coach! Complete the assessment at www.DIYwithDocWallach.com













🌻Become a Certified Wholistic Health Coach with us www.CoachwithBecca.com













#DRJOELWALLACH #BECCADUKES #DAILYWITHDOC #CRITICALHEALTHNEWS #90FORLIFE #CERTIFIEDWHOLISTICHEALTHCOACH #HEALTHCOACH #KETO #WEIGHTLOSS #NUTRITION