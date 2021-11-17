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Race, Evolution and Intelligence | Linda Gottfredson and Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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56 views • November 17, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3164/race-evolution-and-intelligence-linda-gottfredson-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3164-race-evolution-and-intelligence-linda-gottfredson-and-stefan-molyneux

Stefan Molyneux speaks to Dr. Linda Gottfredson about the differences in human intelligence, the gap in established knowledge between academia and the general public, the difference between general intelligence factor and IQ, disputing the Flynn Effect, the work of J. Phillip Rushton and the challenges of pursuing politically incorrect research.

Dr. Linda Gottfredson is a professor of education and affiliated faculty in the University Undergraduate Honors Program at the University of Delaware. She currently serves on the editorial board of the journal Intelligence and is President of the International Society for Intelligence Research. She has been elected Fellow of three scientific societies (American Psychological Association, Association for Psychological Science, and Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology) and won awards for her research (American Psychological Association, International Society for the Study of Individual Differences, Mensa Research Foundation), science writing (Mensa Press Award), “extraordinary leadership and service” (UD Faculty Senate), and “courageous public defense of student and faculty rights” (Foundation for Individual Rights in Education).

For more on Dr. Gottfredson and her research, please go to: http://www.udel.edu/educ/gottfredson/

Mainstream Science on Intelligence
http://www.udel.edu/educ/gottfredson/reprints/1997mainstream.pdf

Resolute ignorance on race and Rushton
http://www.udel.edu/educ/gottfredson/reprints/2013Rushton.pdf

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Keywords
raceevolutionintelligencebravepsychologynobleheroic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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