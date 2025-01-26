THANKSGIVING PRAYER TO OUR JEHOVAH RAAH, THE LORD GOD OUR SHEPHERD, PSALM 23, 20250123

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Psalm 23:

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.

2 He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.

3 He restoreth my soul: he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake.

4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me.

5 Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.

6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever. Amen!

* * * * *

Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church (Vienna, Winchester, VA, and Trenton, NJ)

Learn more at:

First Century Gospel Church:

www.FCGCHURCHES.org

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fcgchurch

https://youtu.be/-2ZsVkFRYE4

Email: [email protected]



