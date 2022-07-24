Kharkov: Nazis in uniform beat a local resident





◾️A local resident was stopped at the next "subpoena" checkpoint, in violation of the law, boorishly they tried to issue a subpoena, in response to his remarks, they pulled him out of the car and beat him: the victim's ligaments were torn...





◾️It should be noted that a man with the rank of colonel beat a Kharkiv resident! Well, once again we emphasize that thousands of military personnel continue to sit out in the rear, where they catch the untrained civilian population and send "mobiles" to the combat zone, where only one thing awaits them ...

Also, Ukrainian men are trapped — Foreign Policy





◾️Ukrainian civilians between the ages of 18 and 60 are prohibited by Kyiv to leave the country. They are left without jobs or help, separated from their loved ones, and at risk of being recruited and sent to the war front without proper training, writes Charli Carpenter, the U.S. magazine Foreign Policy journalist.





◾️After restrictions on movements were imposed on Ukrainian male citizens, which prohibited all those eligible for military service from leaving their areas of residence, social media users began posting the hashtag UkraineLetMenOut from anonymous Twitter accounts. As one of them stated, "even animals in this country now have more rights".



