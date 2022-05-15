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Hypothetical Scenarios | Makes You Think
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21 views • May 15, 2022
Hypothetical Scenarios | Makes You Think
Vince Tagliavia, Jimbob Ovalshorts and Nathaniel discuss hypothetical survival situations as the times change before our eyes. The 4th turning, the next great depression, natural disasters, nuclear war, zombie apocalypse. What increases our chances of survival in these hypothetical situations and what decreases them. Is it worth planning for?
Co-host JimBob's Website:
UA
Home | Unconstitutional Awakening
Unconstitutional Awakening is a place to show the world there is freedom in bottom unity. Come join Jimbob Ovalshorts & friends, from completely different walks of life, giving you real world information to make you think in a time where reality is stranger than fiction.
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My Patriot Supply Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes redpills.tv/patriot
Vince Tagliavia, Jimbob Ovalshorts and Nathaniel discuss hypothetical survival situations as the times change before our eyes. The 4th turning, the next great depression, natural disasters, nuclear war, zombie apocalypse. What increases our chances of survival in these hypothetical situations and what decreases them. Is it worth planning for?
Co-host JimBob's Website:
UA
Home | Unconstitutional Awakening
Unconstitutional Awakening is a place to show the world there is freedom in bottom unity. Come join Jimbob Ovalshorts & friends, from completely different walks of life, giving you real world information to make you think in a time where reality is stranger than fiction.
Support The Redpill Project
https://givesendgo.com/redpills
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At www.redpills.tv
Get Even Lower Prices! Use Promo Code: RPP at Redpill.tv/MyPillow
My Patriot Supply Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes redpills.tv/patriot
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