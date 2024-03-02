Create New Account
Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 2, 2024 - RED ALERT UPDATE: Gold surges, Germany caught plotting WWIII false flag operation to pull the USA into a nuclear war with Russia
Health Ranger Report
- Texas wildfires and political tensions. (0:00)

- Financial collapse, weapons systems, and looting of the US Treasury. (3:42)

- US national debt, World War III, and money printing. (9:06)

- US dollar dominance and its impending collapse. (13:47)

- Gold prices and potential economic changes. (19:05)

- Bank term funding program and potential bank failures. (23:17)

- Potential false flag attack on Crimean bridge. (30:40)

- Global politics, censorship, and war threats. (36:39)

- Global economic and political issues. (41:25)

- Potential nuclear war between Russia and Western countries. (45:44)

- Potential nuclear attack and election interference. (50:42)

- Gold backs as a hedge against economic collapse. (55:47)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


