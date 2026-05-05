More On Agreements & the 3 Days of Darkness 5-5-26@8:02 AM

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Additional information about formed agreements and clearing up some other information. Included Truth Strategy from Heaven 5-5-26@3:48 PM from my lovely Jesus Christ on knowledge, truth and how not to walk in the deception of the kingdom of darkness.
John 8:32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
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Vicki Parnell
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