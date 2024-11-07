Michael Yon's on The U.S. Borders, Trump and the Death Jabs

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Trump's...like a man who just walked out of a home covered in blood with a chainsaw in his hand with the family chopped to pieces from the death jab and...going, 'Hey, it wasn't me. I was forced to do it. Fauci told me I should just go ahead and let it rip...."
➡️ Watch Full Interview https://rumble.com/v5kqkhe-michael-yons-final-warning-before-election-day-a-conversation-with-mike-ada.html
Source @RealWorldNewsChannel
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/