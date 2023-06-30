Create New Account
Hunter Biden is saying the Bidens are the best at doing exactly what the chairman of CEFC wants from this partnership
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p2krdbj72e4

0627 Breaking News: The Biden Crime Families Days Are Numbered

Hunter Biden is saying the Bidens are the best at doing exactly what the chairman of CEFC wants from this partnership.

亨特·拜登说，“拜登家族是最擅长按照中国华信能源董事长对这个合作伙伴关系的要求去做的”。

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平

@ryanmatta @mosenglish @moschinese


