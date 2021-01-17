© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Secret notes, researchers fall ill, Rand Paul warning, and where is the national Guard
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
990 views • January 17, 2021
Lots of news to get to, The US has evidence that researching a Wuhan virology lab had flu like symptoms before the outbreak, Why did it take so long for National Guard troops to arrive at the capitol on jan 6th, Rand Paul is warning that many Republicans will leave the party if GOP senators back impeachment, and the My pillow guy has his notes photographed, and you won’t believe what they say.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.