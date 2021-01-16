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Dave Hayes - Red Line Crossed 1/16/21
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310 views • January 16, 2021
Thanks to Dave Hayes (Preying Medic) and X-22 for very incite-full analysis of the present battle for the Rule of Law. Only time will tell. See my "D.C. Jan. 6th Rally in 47 Clips" on my For Such a Time as This brighteon channel for a synopsis of the strong Christian presence at the rally. Perchance we ever return to the Rule of Law, see www.hudok.info as an arbitration award has been issued on the behalf of all Americans. With no apologies, Phil
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