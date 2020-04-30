So What (Deadly Elements) Are In the Coronavirus Vaccine?

A Glaxosmithkline insider reveals the deadly adjuvants/antigens contained in the vaccine being proposed as the purported 'solution' to the Coronavirus, including the anti-HCG antigen which causes sterility in women, and GNRH which causes testicle shrinkage, testosterone level depletion and prostate atrophy in men. There are also Cancer-causing elements in the vaccine. The effects are not known for 7-10 years.



A UK citizen journalist exposes all in this video!



The purported 'solution' depends on whose side of the table you're sitting on. If you're a Eugenicist, committed to depopulation, then yes- killing more people IS a 'solution' to your goal of exterminating 'undesirables'. However if you're sitting on the other side of the table, the purported 'solution' will be your END!



DON'T TAKE THE VACCINE! DON'T TAKE ANY VACCINE FOR ANYTHING! It is quackery and you are literally worshipping the pharmaceutical and Western medicine cartel when you consent to them putting lethal foreign objects into your bloodstream.