Casket Manufacturer: Coffins for Children Ordered in Bulk, 'First Time in Over 30 Years'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Toronto-area casket manufacturer has seen a dramatic rise in orders for smaller-sized coffins since the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines. Children are dying.
Read the full story at RAIR Foundation USA: https://rairfoundation.com/coffins-for-children-ordered-in-bulk-first-time-in-over-30-years-exclusive-interview/