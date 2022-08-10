BASES2022 Kerry Cassidy - Juan O Savin - We Are Invaded

Kerry Cassidy Cassidy rejoins BASES witha these two presentations, back to back. One is on her assertions that JFK-jnr was Not assassinated in the plane crash some years ago. His plane had explosive material rapped around the centre seal of the plane's infrastructure which was blown in two. So here she talks about Juan O Savin, and his disguises, showing evidence he survived. Key element in the backgorun to the undeclared civil war in the "US"..

Then she moves on to "We are Invaded",how its clear so many "alien" control elements are deeply ingrained within society.



Two in one from kerry.

Kerry was to have her own conference at the beautiful High Elms Manor, Awake and Aware, where Miles spoke. As busy week in England!





