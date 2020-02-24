INDOCTRINATION: What Happened to the Public School System? - The Truth Podcast: Question Everything!

The most obvious example of how Americans have been dumbed down is through this nation’s failed public education system. At one time not that long ago America reigned supreme as a leading model for the rest of the world providing the best quality free public K-12 education system on the planet. But over the last many decades while much of the rest of the world has been passing us by, it seems an insidious federal agenda has been implemented to condition and brainwash a population of mindless, robotic citizenry that simply does what it’s told, and of course the brainwashing commences early in America’s schools. In this episode of The Truth Podcast: Question Everything, we seek to answer the question, What happened to the public school system?