Protests have Resumed in Bangladesh - Participants Demanding Punishment for those responsible for the deaths during the July demonstrations

Protests have resumed in Bangladesh, with participants demanding punishment for those responsible for the deaths during the July demonstrations.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Bangladeshi Army stated that there will be an interim government in the country following the resignation of the Prime Minister.

This decision was made after a meeting between the military and representatives of all political parties.

Key points about the situation:

➡️In early July, student protests began in various cities in Bangladesh against the job quota system for relatives of participants in the 1971 War of Independence;

➡️According to The Daily Star, at least 10,000 people have been arrested in the country since the unrest began;

➡️Anti-government protests flared up again on August 4 in Dhaka and other cities;

➡️AFP reported that the number of deaths during the protests in Bangladesh has reached 300;

➡️India Today notes that the number of victims could be between 1,000 and 1,400;

➡️Authorities have declared a national curfew and three days off starting Monday. The internet is being shut down, and social networks are being blocked in the country;

➡️Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina [seen fleeing the country in the first video] has resigned, Reuters reported.

➡️Former Chief of Army Staff Iqbal Karim stated that patriotic military personnel "should not take any responsibility for the current situation." Speaking on behalf of former military personnel, he expressed deep concern over the "killings, torture, disappearances, and mass arrests taking place in Bangladesh."