⁣⁣Shane's General Guide To Enlightening People [Awaken Your Friends and Family the RIGHT way]Awaken Your Friends and FamilyRed Pilling – A General Guide To Enlightening PeopleChapter 1: Tactics – Techniques – ProceduresSometime soon, a friend or a family member is going to approach you and discuss what they are seeing in the news.Ask, Don’t TellThe Socratic Method of questioning is used as part of the awakening process. Using questioning to pursue thought, enables a person to explore complex ideas, opens up issues and problems, uncovers assumptions, concepts get analyzed, and gets them to the truth.Because the person searches for the answers themselves, they are more likely to believe it.This method will bypass cognitive dissonance!!!Open Minds GraduallyCoax them in the right direction. The last thing you want is to bludgeon them with too much information. This will traumatize them and they will lose faith in anything else you say to them. Focus on things that won’t scare them off.Here Is A List Of Red Pills That Are Easy To Swallow:Elites blackmail people to do perverse things so they can have dirt on them to keep them in line. Dirt can be sex, fraud, corruption, etc.Elites have the best medical technology. They think that harvesting young blood can help extend their lifespan, and improve their health. Here are a few examples: Example 1, Example 2, Example 3.Elites have everything they can dream of. Where do people who have everything get their thrills? Taboo and perverse activity.The CIA is corrupt. The CIA funds itself using criminal activity in the drug trade, and sex trafficking – yes, even of children.Ease Them Into It Using MemesIf you want to use memes to red pill, there are a few ways to do this.HumorComedy just sticks. Most people browse social networks for the funny memes. This tactic works best when you hijack something universally known, or actual/big events.MysteryQuestion the viewer. Sometimes literally, but visually is best. You need to make people think they found out something themselves in the big sea of the internet. It’s the best way to plant an idea.ShockSometimes a scary or shocking meme is what is needed to get people thinkin