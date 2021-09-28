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2A ALERT IMMEDIATE ACTION REQUIRED - Biden Admin To Sign UN Global Gun Registration Treaty
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370 views • September 28, 2021
WHETHER YOU ARE A GUN OWNER OR NOT... THE 2A IS WHAT IS KEEPING US SOMEWHAT FREE! SIGN THE PETITION HERE! https://secure.anedot.com/gunowners/8890ab7b-47bb-4e43-8c87-1dcd332017e0/
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