The AI Arms Race: US vs. China and Unrestricted Warfare, an interview with Jeffrey Prather

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The global AI race is heating up, and experts say the real competition is between the United States and China. From cyber warfare to autonomous weapons and mass surveillance, artificial intelligence is becoming the centerpiece of unrestricted warfare. Whoever reaches superintelligence first could redefine global power, economic control, and military dominance for generations to come.
#AI #China #USA #ArtificialIntelligence #CyberWar #Geopolitics #TechRace #FutureOfWar
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