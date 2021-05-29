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Exclusive: Fight to stop Bill Gates control of global seed population
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181 views • May 29, 2021
Kim Iversen, May 19, 2021
What really went on with Epstein and Bill Gates...
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The audio version of this show is available on:
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---
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i45rfuZN1ig
What really went on with Epstein and Bill Gates...
Join my Locals Community and get access to Premium, behind the scenes and other content here: https://kimiversen.locals.com/
Watch the fully UNCENSORED show here:
https://vimeo.com/event/684830
https://rokfin.com/kim
Please sign up for my email list here:
https://kimiversen.com
(I will never spam you or sell your info)
Please consider supporting the show through PayPal or Patreon. Your support is very appreciated!
https://www.patreon.com/kimiversen
https://paypal.me/KimIversenShow
You can watch the show commercial-free by becoming a member of my Rokfin channel. Once you become a member you also get access to every other creator as well.
https://www.rokfin.com/kim
Follow Kim on Instagram: @KimIversen
Find Kim on Facebook: @KimIversenOfficial
The audio version of this show is available on:
iTunes: https://apple.co/2O38qVR
Google Play: https://bit.ly/2HrrGfk
Stitcher: https://bit.ly/2TNUGnk
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2XWWcTl
---
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i45rfuZN1ig
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