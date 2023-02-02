Create New Account
Curtis Cost -Guest: Curtis Cost - “Vaccines Are Not Safe and Effective. Don’t Turn A Blind Eye!”
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Published 15 days ago |
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On
Jan 24, 2023
@ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Curtis Cost

Topic:
“Vaccines Are Not Safe and Effective. Don’t Turn A Blind Eye!”

http://vaccinesaredangerous.blogspot.com


http://curtiscost.substack.com



BIO:

Mr. Cost holds a BA from Vassar College and an MBA from Northwestern Kellogg’s School of Management.  His background includes corporate sales, marketing research and management.  He is the author of “What is Safe Sex in the Age of AIDS? If you Only Knew What They Aren’t Telling You” for which he was nominated the best new author of the year by the National Black Achievement Awards.  He is also the author of the first edition of “Vaccines are Dangerous -A Warning to the Global Community”.

The author feels that vaccines represent one of the greatest threats to people around the world especially African and Latino people because they are the least informed on this issue

Interview Panel



Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast:  Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life

Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988

Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace

Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837

Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com

Quantum Nurse ClikView   https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477



Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path

Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND 
Podcast: INpowered 
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth


Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/

healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjustice

