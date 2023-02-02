Curtis Cost -Guest: Curtis Cost - “Vaccines Are Not Safe and Effective. Don’t Turn A Blind Eye!”

Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents
Freedom International Livestream
On
Jan 24, 2023
@ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Curtis Cost
Topic:
“Vaccines Are Not Safe and Effective. Don’t Turn A Blind Eye!”
http://vaccinesaredangerous.blogspot.com
http://curtiscost.substack.com
BIO:
Mr. Cost holds a BA from Vassar College and an MBA from Northwestern Kellogg’s School of Management. His background includes corporate sales, marketing research and management. He is the author of “What is Safe Sex in the Age of AIDS? If you Only Knew What They Aren’t Telling You” for which he was nominated the best new author of the year by the National Black Achievement Awards. He is also the author of the first edition of “Vaccines are Dangerous -A Warning to the Global Community”.
The author feels that vaccines represent one of the greatest threats to people around the world especially African and Latino people because they are the least informed on this issue
Interview Panel
Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
www.quantumnurse.life
Quantum Nurse - Bichute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/
Quantum Nurse – Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/quantum-nurse-out-of-the-rabbit-hole-from-stress-to-bliss/id1522579988
Quantum Nurse Earth Heroes TVhttp://www.earthheroestv.com/categories/the-freedom-broadcasters?via=grace
Quantum Nurse Rumble https://rumble.com/c/c-764837
Quantum Nurse Podbean https://graceasagra.podbean.com
Quantum Nurse ClikView https://clikview.com/?ref=410070342631952c00a47c0.19349477
Hartmut
Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Dr.
Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.