Episode 15 - Achieving Clean, Fresh Indoor Air (Part 2)

Environmental Quality refers to the condition of the natural environment and its ability to support healthy ecosystems, human well-being, and sustainable development. It encompasses factors like air and water purity, soil health, biodiversity, noise levels, and the absence of harmful pollutants. High environmental quality ensures that natural resources are preserved, ecosystems remain balanced, and communities thrive in safe, clean surroundings. It is often used as a measure to guide policies, promote green practices, and track progress toward environmental sustainability.