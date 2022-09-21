Create New Account
Off Grid with Doug & Stacy: Fermenting For Dummies! Preserve Any Vegetable – So Easy!
This is an older video from “Off Grid with Doug & Stacy” showing off the “Masontops Complete Fermentation Kit for Vegetables”, which is still being sold (link below). It truly does make fermenting super easy. Doug & Stacy have hundreds of other off grid videos on YouTube. Everything from fermenting, raising farm animals, bee keeping, gardening, building a log cabin, foraging, natural medicine, rain water collection, composting toilets, etc. Great information for crazy times like this!


Off Grid with Doug & Stacy on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OFFGRIDwithDOUGSTACY/featured


Doug & Stacy's Website: https://offgridwithdougandstacy.com/


Masontops Complete Fermentation Kit for Vegetables: https://www.masontops.com/collections/off-grid-with-masontops?utm_source=OFFGRID&utm_campaign=OFF-GRID-YOUTUBE-Mar2017&utm_medium=OFF+GRID+YouTube

