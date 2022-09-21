Off Grid with Doug & Stacy: Fermenting For Dummies! Preserve Any Vegetable – So Easy!

This is an older video from “Off Grid with Doug & Stacy” showing off the “Masontops Complete Fermentation Kit for Vegetables”, which is still being sold (link below). It truly does make fermenting super easy. Doug & Stacy have hundreds of other off grid videos on YouTube. Everything from fermenting, raising farm animals, bee keeping, gardening, building a log cabin, foraging, natural medicine, rain water collection, composting toilets, etc. Great information for crazy times like this!
Off Grid with Doug & Stacy on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/OFFGRIDwithDOUGSTACY/featured
Doug & Stacy's Website: https://offgridwithdougandstacy.com/
Masontops Complete Fermentation Kit for Vegetables: https://www.masontops.com/collections/off-grid-with-masontops?utm_source=OFFGRID&utm_campaign=OFF-GRID-YOUTUBE-Mar2017&utm_medium=OFF+GRID+YouTube
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.