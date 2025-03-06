BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Did Jesus Have to Die? | Understanding the True Purpose of Redemption
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 1 month ago

Have you ever wondered, "What exactly does it mean to be redeemed by God?" In today's powerful message, we dive deep into the biblical concept of redemption. Drawing inspiration from scripture and the timeless hymn by Fannie Crosby, Pastor Roderick Webster explains what it truly means to live a redeemed life. You'll discover what God redeemed us from, the purpose behind our redemption, and how to live a life that glorifies God. Whether you're seeking clarity about faith, or simply want to deepen your spiritual walk, this message is for you.

🔔 Don't forget to subscribe, like, comment, and share! Your interaction helps us reach more people with this life-changing message.

In this video, you'll learn:

    What the Bible says about redemption (1 Peter 1:18, Ephesians 2:2-3).
    The danger of living by traditions rather than truth.
    How redemption transforms your lifestyle.
    Ways to glorify God in daily life (1 Corinthians 6:19-20).
    God's ultimate plan for our redemption and glorified bodies.

Keywords
salvationbiblical truthspiritual growthbible teachingredemptionholinessdaily devotiongospel messagechristian lifeglorifying godliving for christnew creature in christfaith journeypastor roderick websterfannie crosbypurpose of redemptionredeemed by godredemption from sin
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Greetings

00:31The Concept of Redemption

00:34Fannie Crosby's Testimony

01:19Scriptural Basis for Redemption

01:53Traditions and Redemption

02:41Purpose of Redemption

04:46Living a Holy Life

05:20Glorifying God in Our Lives

07:36Redemption from Sin's Destruction

08:49Future Redemption and Glorified Bodies

11:06Conclusion and Final Thoughts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy