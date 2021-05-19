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A.HITLER Α.XΙΤΛΕΡ 6.000.000 Holocaust JEWS NEWSPAPERS Η ΑΠΑΤΗ ΤΩΝ 6.000.000
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71 views • May 19, 2021
ΑΠΟΚΑΛΥΨΗ Η ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΗ ΠΑΡΑΠΛΑΝΗΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΕΒΡΑΙΚΩΝ ΚΑΝΑΛΙΩΝ ΙΣΤΟΡΙΚΩΝ THE HOLOCAUST LIES OF JEWS FROM NEWSPARERS 1918-1943. Η ΑΠΑΤΗ ΤΩΝ 6.000.000 ΑΠΟ ΑΜΕΡΙΚΑΝΙΚΕΣ ΕΦΗΜΕΡΙΔΕΣ 1918-45
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