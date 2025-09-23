FULL Trump address UN General Assembly amid bad teleprompter - Sept 23, 2025

Microphone was not working a few times yesterday for other speakers.

A few key points first: ❗️Trump criticized the UK authorities

— "In London, the mayor is monstrous, simply terrible. They are talking about Sharia there..."

Trump urged Europe to think about its future, saying there is still time to change, but that time is relentlessly running out. He warns that if nothing changes, thanks to the migration crisis, hell will come to European countries.

⚡️Trump called Christianity one of the most persecuted religions and urged to protect Christians and the values that make "our countries special."

The US leader ended his speech before the UN General Assembly with the words: "God bless you"

This video and description, From LIVENOW at Fox.

President Trump addressed the United Nations General Assembly, but his opening remarks did not get off to best start. Minutes into his speech he criticized the UN for having teleprompter issues and a bad escalator. The President then promoted the "return of American strength," while also touting "Operation Midnight Hammer , which marked the largest B-2 operation strike in history. Next the President will participate in hist first round of bilateral meetings.



