© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Police In Australia Have Become Whistleblowers Against Their Government, They Are Charging Their Government With Crimes Against Humanity
Follow
6
Share
Report
262 views • December 20, 2021
POLICE IN AUSTRALIA HAVE BECOME WHISTLEBLOWERS AGAINST THEIR GOVERNMENT, THEY ARE CHARGING THEIR GOVERNMENT WITH CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY AND UNLAWFUL ORDERS AND DIRECTIVES BEING GIVEN TO THEM AGAINST THEIR WILL AND OATH
70 Australian police officer whistleblowers lift the lid on the Covid scam
Live at Police Headquarters at 313 Spencer Street Melbourne at DOCKLANDS reporting THEFT of Rain-making Control Act 1967 archives ; PLUS RECRUIT VIC POLICE to join the 70 NSW whistleblowers cops called COPS FOR COVID TRUTH ; plus report Conspiracy admitted by Federal Health Minister that the government is lying about flu stats and failing to do the required surveillance of flu viruses 🦠
- here is the link to the SIX PAGE WHISTLEBLOWER letter from Nsw cops https://12224e9c-a5fa-4daf-962b-f9379e0c0efa.filesusr.com... or the full website link - https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth/the-project"
70 Australian police officer whistleblowers lift the lid on the Covid scam
Live at Police Headquarters at 313 Spencer Street Melbourne at DOCKLANDS reporting THEFT of Rain-making Control Act 1967 archives ; PLUS RECRUIT VIC POLICE to join the 70 NSW whistleblowers cops called COPS FOR COVID TRUTH ; plus report Conspiracy admitted by Federal Health Minister that the government is lying about flu stats and failing to do the required surveillance of flu viruses 🦠
- here is the link to the SIX PAGE WHISTLEBLOWER letter from Nsw cops https://12224e9c-a5fa-4daf-962b-f9379e0c0efa.filesusr.com... or the full website link - https://advocateme.wixsite.com/copsforcovidtruth/the-project"
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.