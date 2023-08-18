Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Armies and Debts and Taxes. Oh My!
channel image
Tenth Amendment Center
320 Subscribers
39 views
Published 17 hours ago

The founders warned us - over and over and over again - about the dangers to liberty from war. As James Madison put it, war gives us armies, which lead to debts and taxes. This trifecta makes up the “known instruments for putting the many under the domination of the few.”


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 18, 2023

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionwarpeacefounding fatherslibertarianfounders10th amendmentconstitutionalistantiwar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket