The Number of “Surface-Level Thinkers” is Astonishing

… and quite frankly, much of the blame for this low level of insight and people’s inability to read between the lines, and see below the surface-level of “politics & power”, and discern what is really going on in the world, goes to opinion leader’s like Alex Jones & Mike Adams.

Jones, we’ve been told, likely paid off by a foreign government, his job was to purposely destabilize public opinion & discredit the “intelligence source” that was actively using back channel communications to inform “those that wish to know”, exactly how to “filter” through the daily onslaught of information we’re all subjected to, and how to look for clues on who pulls the strings, and how to “follow the money”, and in particular, follow the “wives”…. as well as inform us on things like symbolism and how “symbolism will be their downfall”, as well as how 3-letter agencies and secretive family bloodlines that rule the world, use symbols, numbers, and such, to communicate secret messages, within everyday public information, and how they use numerology and symbols & ciphers, to do so.

This intelligence source was teaching us all of this and much more.

Jones was tasked with convincing the bulk of the early intial followers of these “comms”, to give up, on the whole idea.

Adams, who considers himself a “scientist”, but still thinks the earth is a spinning globe, and actually worships NASA, more than God, Himself, he’s gone out of his way to discredited this military back channel effort, despite smart people informing him it’s the real deal.

Adams is a surface-level thinker, that’s why he’s afraid of his own shadow and has earned the title of being the biggest “Chicken Little” there is, out there… and being completely closed minded on this subject, as well as the “true nature of our world”.

To me, if you get these two huge, almost unfathomable, “truths”, wrong, you’re going to get a lot of downstream things wrong, and woopty doo if you get a lot of little things right, like big Pharma is out to maim and kill you, and you should be ready if stuff, meaning “shit”, hits the fan… anyhow, he just hates Trump & his loyal followers so much, he can’t bare the thought of Trump being an integral part of “saving the world”, from evil satanic blood-drinking pedo’s. The cognitive dissonance, just eats him alive, so he rejects the entire notion… and as I mentioned, he just keeps on thinking we live on a spinning rock, flying endlessly, through infinite space, but I digress.